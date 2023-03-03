The Enterprise Lions Club welcomed a very special guest last week. She is three years old, has four legs, weighs about 100 pounds, and was dressed in her very best fancy pants. And she has a tendency to drool when her special treats are at hand.

Her name is Vivi, a beautiful Rottweiler, and she recently had the privilege of competing at the very prestigious Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York. Cindy Simon is Vivi’s attendant, and she spoke to the club about Vivi’s appearance at Westminster and what it took to get there.

Simon has had Vivi since she was three months old, and Vivi has been “showing” since she was nine months old. That makes her a veteran of the dog-show world. Simon noted the importance of keeping a dog visible at competitions, so she has shown Vivi frequently. It is every dog owner/handler’s dream to be able to compete at Westminster, but it takes a lot of work to get an invitation.

If you are not familiar with the Westminster Kennel Club show, the organization’s website says: “The Westminster Kennel Club, established in 1877, is America's oldest organization dedicated to the sport of dogs. It hosts the iconic, all-breed Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, the second-longest, continuously held sporting event in the U.S., and since 1948, the longest nationally televised live dog show. The annual dog show — a conformation competition for purebred dogs — and the Masters Agility Championship and Masters Obedience Championship — where dogs from all backgrounds are eligible to compete — make Westminster Week with its nearly 3,000 dogs from the U.S. and around the world a pinnacle experience for any dog lover.”

Each year in January, Westminster invites the top five dogs of each breed in the country to compete, as well as the Best of Breed winner from each breed's national specialty show, Junior Handler winners, and winners of obedience competitions. Dogs only need one of the two required "major wins" towards their championship titles. However, they don't need to be finished champions to enter. Then, Simon said, the remaining applications are entered in a lottery, and “winners” are chosen at random. “If the total number of entries received exceeds the show limit of 2500, a virtual lottery will be conducted of all non-invited dogs, from which accepted entries will be randomly selected up to the limit,” states the Westminster website. This is how Vivi, a Grand Champion herself, became entered in the show.

Vivi was awarded the title “Select” during the breed competition. Select Dog is awarded to the Champion dog recognized as the next best of their sex after Best of Breed and Best of Opposite. If the Best of Breed is a female, then the Best of Opposite is a male, and vice-versa. Simon said she was proud of Vivi’s accomplishments in the show ring, but these accomplishments are the result of years of training and discipline.

Simon has seven Rottweilers, and she works with them every day. However, she noted that it’s not hours of training at one time, but rather working on the “little things” for just a few minutes a day throughout the day. Make it fun, she advised, and keep it short. From birth, her puppies are handled so that they become comfortable being patted down by the judges, who check their teeth, their coat, their height and length and even their “private areas.” Judges also evaluate a dog’s stance and movement around the show ring, looking for a flowing movement with a nice long reach. Simon described a suitcase-sized platform which she uses to teach her puppies how to stand. Treats are, of course, awarded for each successful attempt. “Sit” and “stay” commands are essential for young dogs to master. She said that getting the dog to focus on the handler, and not on each other or any other distraction, is the goal. The handler wants the dog watching her and waiting for the next command (or the treat).

Dogs of all sizes and breeds need to be trained to walk on a leash without straining or pulling. Amazingly, Vivi arrived wearing a thin leather leash. She never once pulled against the leash. Simon has complete control over Vivi simply by slipping the leash just under her jaw, not around her neck or throat. Cindy’s larger, 140-pound male gets the same treatment. She never worries about having control over her dogs, which is essential when she is walking Vivi through a dog show tent occupied by dogs of every variety and size.

Dogs should also be crate-trained, advised Simon, not only just to keep them out of trouble while their owners are away, but also for their own safety and protection. A crate gives a dog a safe place to go during threatening situations such as storms, a place where the dog feels at home and comfortable. Then, when it is necessary or prudent for the dog to go in the crate, the situation is not stressful for her. Simon said working with the dog a few minutes a day to show her that the crate is a safe place she can retreat to any time. Treats are advised, Simon said.

The Rottweiler breed is considered a working breed. “After the collapse of the Roman Empire, their drover dogs found work in the German town of Rottweil. Over the years, they’ve herded cattle, worked as police dogs, guide dogs and search-and-rescue dogs,” reports the Westminster site. But don’t let their fierce appearance fool you, says Simon. These dogs can be as even-tempered and gentle as a lamb. Daily training, handling, and socializing are essential for a well-mannered dog. Simon has even considered training her dogs for certification as therapy dogs because of their calm temperament.

Following her appearance at Westminster, Vivi is taking a little time off from competing in the show ring. Simon s on the hunt for a suitable mate for Vivi and hopes to have puppies in the not-too-distant future.

