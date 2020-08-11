Local resident receives mystery seeds

In recent weeks the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) has joined other states in issuing warnings to residents about being wary of packages of mystery seeds they might receive from overseas, particularly China. Last week a Eufaula resident received one of those packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS).
The Eufaula citizen, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she has ordered seeds and bulbs through the mail before, but has never gotten anything like this. “I was surprised when I opened the package and saw seeds but nothing else, no instructions for planting or anything identifying the seeds. Every other time I have ordered seeds or other plants, they have come with identifying paperwork and planting instructions,” she stated. At this point she says she is unsure what they are.
So far, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has identified some of the plant species in the bags of unsolicited seeds as mustard, cabbage and morning glory, as well as herbs such as mint, sage, rosemary and lavender - hibiscus and roses were also found. As of July 29, at least 14 of the seed species had been identified according to according to Deputy Administrator Osama El-Lissy of the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.
Officials are still warning residents that the shipments of mystery seeds, which appear to have originated in China, could be invasive plant species and not to plant them. Although the species identified so far are harmless, plant experts have warned that seeds from other parts of the world could damage crops. The USDA said if you receive the packets of seeds, do not plant them and to contact your state plant regulatory official.
The Agriculture Department has said the packages are most likely part of a “brushing” scam, in which a seller sends unsolicited items to someone and then posts false positive customer reviews to boost sales.
“Brushing scams involving seed packets in international mail shipments are not uncommon,” the USDA said. “U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have intercepted similar seed shipments in recent years.”
A spokesperson from the Better Business Bureau recently stated that if you are a victim of brushing, “your identity may have been compromised.”
Those who receive any of the unsolicited seed packages are urged to report them to www.agi.alabama.gov/reportseeds or call 334-240-7304.
