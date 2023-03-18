The Level Plains Police Department is the first agency in Alabama to participate in “Performance Protocol” as the pilot agency, according to LPPD Public Information Officer Chase Dickerson.

“The program provides one-on-one coaching for officers to improve in all aspects of life including personal and professional aspects,” Dickerson said. “The program is currently in nine states including Alabama and provides a coach for an officer to use to develop themselves to provide better police service.

Allen Hendrickson is the strategic advisor and is also a coach, as is his spouse, said Dickerson.

“Officer Performance Coaching blends the best practices from the FBI National Academy, International Coaching Federation (ICF) and over 70 years of collective law enforcement experience into an unparalleled professional development program designed exclusively for police,” Dickerson said.