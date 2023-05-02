Training Developer at the Noncommissioned Officers Academy on Fort Novosel Staff Sgt. Deanna Lucchesi was the featured speaker at the John Coffee National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution recent meeting during National Defense Month.

Lucchesi was awarded a Purple Heart in 2022 for her actions while assigned to the 82nd Aviation Regiment at Al-Asad Airbase, Iraq, where her unit came under attack by the largest ballistic missile operation ever perpetuated against U.S. forces.

Multiple Iranian Qiam-1 short range ballistic missiles struck the hangers, maintenance facilities, living quarters, and other support facilities primarily used by Task Force Scarecrow personnel.

A warning of an imminent threat had been received. Within minutes one missile hit near her location and a second one hit shortly thereafter. Lucchesi helped relocate other soldiers in bunkers out of harm’s way, as fire was spreading from one of the ballistic missiles.

As she took accountability and reported up the chain of command, at least two ballistic missiles impacted the ground 25 meters of her position, resulting in her concussion and injury.