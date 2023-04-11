Members of the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise met recently at a local restaurant to celebrate member’s birthdays.
Among those attending the birthday event were Pat Green, Gina Oates, Debbie Godfrey, Caroline Gebhart, Fran Walters, Linda Peterson, Jane Baxley, Leslie Adams, Bonnie Gilmore, Jacque Hawkins and Carol Bass.
For information about joining this organization contact Membership Chair Gina Oates, 334-347-5508 or ginaoates686@outlook.com.
Members in attendance from left Pat Green, Gina Oates, Debbie Godfrey, Caroline Gebhart, Fran Walters, Linda Peterson, Jane Baxley, Leslie Adams, Bonnie Gilmore, Jacque Hawkins, and Carol Bass.