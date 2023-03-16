The Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise chose the personnel assigned to the Enterprise City Schools Center, also known as the Bus Barn, to honor on the 2023 Enterprise Day of Service.

Members donated baked goods that filled the four round tables in the break room of the transportation Center for the 70 personnel assigned to ECSC.

Members delivering the baked goods were Bonnie Gilmore, Caroline Gebhart, Fran Walters, LPCE President Brandy Woodham, Debbie Godfrey, Debbie Shelton, and Jacque Hawkins.

Official kickoff for the 2023 Day of Service is at 8 a.m. Saturday at Bates Memorial Stadium. All those interested in participating in the annual day to make a difference, sponsored by the Enterprise OSCAR club are invited to attend.