The Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise installed new officers at their recent meeting. The ceremony was conducted by Leslie Adams.

Local Pilot Clubs are extensions of Pilot International, which has their headquarters in Macon, Georgia. The Pilot motto is “True Course Ever”; colors are green and gold; and the emblem is the pilot wheel. The mission of Pilot International is to influence positive change in communities throughout the world.

A certificate of appreciation was presented to outgoing Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise President Brandy Woodham by the incoming president Debbie Shelton. A brick with Woodham’s name and her term of office will be placed at the entrance to the walking track at Johnny Henderson Park off of Highway 167 in Enterprise.

Officers for the 2023-2024 year are President Debbie Shelton, President Elect Linda Peterson, Secretary Debbie Godfrey, Treasurer Jane Baxley, Fundraising Director Julie Mills, Fundraising Assistant Beverly Urech, Projects Director Fran Walters, Projects Assistant Caroline Gebhart, Membership Director Gina Oates and Membership Assistant Rhonda Welch.