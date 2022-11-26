 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Luncheon Pilots, Rotary team for Special Needs Christmas Party

Luncheon Pilots, Rotary team for Special Needs Christmas Party

From left, are Caroline Gebhart, Fran Walters, Bonnie Gilmore, Jane Baxley, Julie Mills, Linda Peterson, Debbie Godfrey and Jacque Hawkins.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Members of the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise and the Enterprise Rotary Club shopped for 135 gifts for attendees at the Special Needs Christmas Party to be held in December.

LPCE member Pat Green is in charge of this event and had lists prepared for the shoppers, by school, of special needs individuals and their wish list of three items.

An amount is set for each person and the gift or gifts are purchased to keep within the budget.

The shoppers included Caroline Gebhart, Fran Walters, Bonnie Gilmore, Jane Baxley, Julie Mills, Linda Peterson, Debbie Godfrey and Jacque Hawkins.

