Amie Kilgore was recently inducted into the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise as its newest member.

LPCE Membership Director Gina Oates welcomed her and told her of the mission of Pilot, which is to influence positive change in communities throughout the world.

The Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise is a non-profit organization of women “who don’t fly planes, but educate about brains.” LPCE is a part of the International Pilot Organization, whose main emphasis is on helping people affected by brain related disorders.

Kilgore was sponsored by Luncheon Pilot Club member Linda Peterson.