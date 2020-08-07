Magee appointed Interim Superintendent for county schools

The Barbour County Board of Education members meet during a special called meeting on Wednesday, July 29, to tend to several personnel matters. Among those was the appointment of Clarence E. Magee Jr. as the Interim Superintendent of the Barbour County School District.
The motion to hire Magee as the interim superintendent passed with a three to one vote of the remaining board members; Johnnie Helms resigned from her seat before the last board meeting. Voting for the appointment were board members Shirley Johnson, Jackie David and Ruby Jackson. The only no vote to be cast came from Jimmie Fryer.
“I am deeply humbled and appreciative of the Board’s confidence in me serving as Interim Superintendent, during the critical time of transition. Our school district will continue to put students first, as the governance and leadership teams work collaboratively to support the work of our administrators, faculty, staff, parents, and community stakeholders,” Magee stated.
Magee has 24 years of combined experience as an Elementary Teacher, an Assistant Principal of K-6 School, Principal of a K-2 School, Principal of a High School, a Principal of a Junior High School, Director of Support Services, and Assistant Superintendent of Operations and Human Resources. Prior to serving in the Barbour County School District, he was employed with Lee County Schools and Opelika City Schools.
Magee is a native of Hattiesburg, Mississippi and currently resides in Opelika. He earned his Bachelor of Social Science degree in Elementary Education from Southern Adventist University in Collegedale, Tenn. and Master of Education degree in Higher Education Administration with a K-12 certification from Auburn University in Auburn. He has a long history of effective communication skills, supporting colleagues and supervisors in achieving goals of the school district, and an intense desire to provide the highest quality of education possible. Since the start of this pandemic, Magee has worked with the Child Nutrition Staff and Transportation Staff to provide more than 50,000 meals to the students of Barbour County from the High School and Intermediate School Cafeterias.
Magee is an active member of Outreach Seventh Day Adventist Church, located in Opelika, where he has served as an Elder for the last 14 years. He believes in perseverance, respect, responsibility, integrity, determination, and extreme effort.
Magee has a passion for Public Education and Student Success. He believes that teaching, learning, and caring for students are the cornerstones of our school district’s work. It is his goal to work with the Board of Education and the current administrative team to focus on what is best for students and continue the work initiated by our outgoing Superintendent, Dr. Matthew Alexander Jr.
