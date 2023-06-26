The city’s downtown development initiative is “deeply rooted, ever rising,” Enterprise Main Street Program director Mariah Montgomery told those attending a recent Republican Women of Coffee County meeting, “and Main Street Enterprise is booming.”

Montgomery and former Enterprise Main Street college intern Clay Newsom were keynote speakers at the June 21 RWCC meeting at the Enterprise Country Club. “Main Street Enterprise focuses on organization, promotion, design and economic vitality,” Montgomery said. “At the core, Main Street Enterprise is an economic development program, and these opportunities are provided to us because of our Main Street designation.”

Enterprise was awarded a Main Street Community designation in 2018 after the rigorous five-month Main Street Alabama application process that included research, goal-setting, analysis and a live, scored presentation before judges about why the City of Progress could benefit from the four-point approach that Main Street Alabama calls “a proven model that has produced impressive revitalization results.”

“This long application project was really a team effort between the city and the Downtown Enterprise Business Association, and others who are as committed as we are to developing a successful, organized and complete revitalization program,” said Enterprise Mayor William Cooper at the time the achievement was announced.

Former Downtown Enterprise Business Association president Debbie Gaydos, who led the charge to get the nod from the Enterprise City Council for Enterprise to join Main Street as a Network Community and consequently to apply for designated status, is credited with introducing the Main Street Enterprise program to the city.

Also contributing to the application process in addition to the City of Enterprise and DEBA were the Wiregrass Economic Development Corp., Enterprise Chamber of Commerce, Century 21 Regency Realty Inc., Southern Broadwa,y and the Wiregrass Board of Realtors.

Montgomery is the second director of the five-year-old program in Enterprise and is the only staff member. The volunteer-driven board consists of four committees — Organization, Design, Promotion, Economic Vitality and Young Main Street, Newsom explained.

The Organization Committee plays a key role in keeping the board, committees, staff and program of work in good shape by attracting people and money to the organization. Their 2023 projects include speaking at one organization per quarter. They also sponsored the Boll Weevil Art Show Fundraiser and Main Street Mondays.

The Design Committee is an essential part of the comprehensive revitalization of the district. The committee’s 2023 projects include ordering four benches, the Nook Project and bump outs which will extend the curb into the street on both side of the street at an intersection.

The Promotion Committee strengthens the district’s image and marketability, builds a unified image, generates fresh activity, and communicates progress and excitement.

The Economic Vitality Committee finds new purpose for properties and helps convert unused spaces into productive property.

The Young Main Street selects special interest projects and operates under the advisement of existing committees. The group most recently beautified the downtown incubator container. The committee worked to pressure wash the brink wall that borders the empty lot before the incubator container arrived. The group also trimmed back the rose bushes lining the walk way.

The YMS Committee worked together to design a mural to wrap the container using the Main Street Enterprise tagline “deeply rooted, ever rising.” The mural depicts roots growing into camellias, the Alabama state flower; a sunset scene with a back lit Boll Weevil Monument, and a selfie stations. The mural was completed by the end of May.

The Main Street Enterprise Board of Directors is appointed by the Enterprise City Council. Officers are Chairman Sheila Harris, Vice Chair Shana Demby, and Secretary Debbie Gaydos. Board members are Adam McCollister, Jeannie Chancey, Jane Wardrobe, Katie Sawyer, Lee Yohn, Linda Thompson, Terri Boswell, Tracey Simmons, and Wendy Grimes.

For more information on volunteer opportunities with Main Street, contact info@enterprisedowntown.com.