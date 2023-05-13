Dothan Pediatric Healthcare Network will host Enterprise native New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones on May 17-19 when he visits Dothan to meet with pediatric patients.

Jones played high school football at Enterprise High School, played college football at Troy University (2017-2018) and the University of Houston (2019-2021) and was selected by the New England Patriots in the third round (85th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Jones finished his rookie season with 39 tackles, seven passes defended, and two interceptions on defense and four receptions for 78 yards and one touchdown on offense. He was named first team All-Pro as a punt returner by the Associated Press.

On Thursday, May 18 Marcus will visit Camp Butter and Egg to make a motivational speech to the sixth graders of Troy Elementary School. This visit begins at 8:30 a.m.

On his way back to Dothan, Jones will make a stop at the construction site of Troy Pediatric Clinic, the fifth satellite clinic of Dothan Pediatric Healthcare Network.

After meeting patients and having lunch with the staff at Enterprise Pediatric Clinic, Jones will make his way to Dothan Pediatric Subspecialty Clinic where he will meet medically complex patients who are seen by the network’s pediatric subspecialists. After this visit, Marcus will meet patients at the network’s corporate location at 126 Clinic Drive, Dothan.

Dothan Pediatric Healthcare Network has pediatric offices in Dothan, Eufaula, Enterprise, and Ozark, as well as a pediatric subspecialty clinic located at 5565 Montgomery Highway in Dothan. Troy Pediatric Clinic is scheduled to open later this year. Caring for the medical needs of children in the Wiregrass region has been the mission of Dothan Pediatric Clinic since being founded in 1953 by Dr. William Lies III.