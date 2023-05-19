Enterprise High School graduate New England Patriots’ cornerback Marcus Jones stopped in Enterprise during a three-day visit to the Wiregrass.

Jones greeted friends, family and supports during the visit this week hosted by the Dothan Pediatric Healthcare Network.

Jones played high school football at Enterprise High School, played college football at Troy University (2017-2018) and the University of Houston (2019-2021) and was selected by the New England Patriots in the third round (85th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Jones finished his rookie season with 39 tackles, seven passes defended, and two interceptions on defense and four receptions for 78 yards and one touchdown on offense. He was named first team All-Pro as a punt returner by the Associated Press.

On Thursday he visited Camp Butter and Egg to make a motivational speech to the sixth graders of Troy Elementary School. On his way back to Dothan, he stopped at the construction site of Troy Pediatric Clinic, the fifth satellite clinic of Dothan Pediatric Healthcare Network.

After meeting patients, having lunch with the staff at Enterprise Pediatric Clinic, and meeting supporters Jones headed back to Dothan Pediatric Subspecialty Clinic where he met medically complex patients who are seen by the network’s pediatric subspecialists.