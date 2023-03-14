Coffee County Master Gardener's Association members are manning a booth at Lowes in Enterprise in the indoor plant section each Saturday in March from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. to answer questions and provide literature from the Alabama Cooperative Extension Office on all things gardening.

The literature answers a multitude of gardening questions to include what to plant in this area, when to plant, lawn care, growing of herbs, best plants to grow for pollination, native plants for south Alabama, container and raised bed gardening, to name a few.

They will be there on the March 18 to participate in the Enterprise Day of Service. Those interested in becoming a Master Gardener, should call the Coffee County Extension Office for more information and to get on the list for the training class in the Fall.