Members of the Coffee County Master Gardener’s Association designed and planted shrubs, knock-out roses, Liriope (monkey grass) and flowers around the front entrance of the 26th Coffee County Habitat for Humanity House that is to be dedicated Sunday in Coffee County.

The CCMGA gives special thanks to Premium Petals and Landscape Farm in New Brockton who so generously donated six Yaupon Hollys and two Burford Hollys for this project.

The dedication and handing over of the keys of the Coffee County Habitat for Humanity home is Sunday, March 26, 4 p.m. at 512 Rawls St. in Enterprise.