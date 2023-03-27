The members of the Coffee County Master Gardener's Association recently held their annual plant sale in Enterprise.
Members brought plants from their gardens with photos and instructions on how to care for many of the plants that were for sale. Special thanks to all the individuals who purchased plants to make this a successful fund raiser, said CCMGA member Jacque Hawkins.
If you are interested in becoming a Master Gardener, contact the Coffee County Extension Office at (334) 894-5596 to get your name on the list for the next Master Gardener Training.