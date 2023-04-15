With the stroke of his pen, Mayor William E. Cooper Thursday proclaimed April 2023 as Civitan Awareness Month in the City of Enterprise.

“The local chapter of Civitan International is committed to helping people in our community,” Cooper said. “The club projects provide citizens with meaningful involvement and promotes good citizenship.”

Civitan International, which was founded in 1917 in Birmingham, has a special emphasis on helping people with developmental disabilities.

“Civitan is recognized for its support of research and treatment of developmental disabilities through funding of the Civitan International Research Center,” Cooper said.

Cooper encouraged the residents of Enterprise to actively support and take pride in the efforts of the work of Civitans in the community.