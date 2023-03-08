Mayor William E. Cooper Tuesday proclaimed April 2023 as Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention month in Enterprise.

“Keeping children safe is a community responsibility and prevention must be a community task,” Mayor Cooper said. “Every segment of society must be involved, including health and law enforcement professionals, schools, businesses, the media, government agencies, community and faith organizations, and especially parents.”

Kaley Green, executive director of Pike Regional Child Advocacy and Family Resource Center, accepted the proclamation. The 501(c)3 agency serves Barbour, Bullock, Coffee, and Pike counties.

“Our children deserve the best we have,” Cooper said. “I encourage the citizens of this great community to show that they care by committing themselves to fighting child abuse and neglect.”