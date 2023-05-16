Mayor William E. Cooper Monday, surrounded by members of the Enterprise Police Department, proclaimed the week of May 14-20 as Police Week in the City of Enterprise.

“Members of the Enterprise Police Department play an essential role in safeguarding the rights and freedoms of the citizens of Enterprise,” Cooper said. “Our police officers, past and present, by their faithful and loyal devotion to their responsibilities have rendered a dedicated service to our community.”

Cooper signed the proclamation Monday which is designated as Peace Officers Memorial Day, a day meant to honor those who died in the line of duty.

“I appreciate the mayor recognizing Peace Officers Memorial Day and also recognizing this whole week as appreciation for law enforcement,” Enterprise Police Chief Michael Moore said. “Our officers do a phenomenal job for the City of Enterprise, and they need to be recognized as public servants of the highest.”

“Our police department has established for themselves an enviable and enduring reputation for preserving the rights and security of all citizens,” Cooper said.

Cooper encouraged Enterprise residents to commemorate the week and to honor the roughly 60 members of the Enterprise Police Department.