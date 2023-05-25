Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Mayor William E. Cooper Thursday proclaimed National Poppy Day in the City of Enterprise, as he was surrounded by members of the American Legion Auxiliary Thursday morning.

“The day honors those who have served and died in the name of liberty, freedom and democracy, while also showing support for living veterans, servicemembers and their families,” Cooper said.

Poppies are worn and displayed as a symbolic tribute to fallen and future veterans and service members. National Poppy Day is observed annually the Friday before Memorial Day.

“A nation at peace must be reminded of the price of war and the debt owed to those who have died in war,” Cooper said. “Wearing a poppy will unite citizens from across the country who decide to show their patriotism.”

Cooper encouraged all citizen to wear a red poppy to show their support and appreciation.