Surrounded by veterans, Mayor William E. Cooper Tuesday proclaimed March 29 as “Vietnam War Veterans Day” in Enterprise. “The City of Enterprise is passionate about ensuring the sacrifices of the heroes who served during the Vietnam War are remembered for generations to come,” Cooper said.
Millions of Americans earned the title of “veteran” during the Vietnam War, and Cooper said that each and every one of them should know, and be reminded, that their sacrifices mattered, and their service made a difference. “Seeing how a lot of the veterans were treated when they came back home, it was a different welcome to the Vietnam veterans than it was to other veterans,” Cooper said. “Things have gotten better now. Things seem to be moving in the right direction. Honor and pay respect to all our veterans of the Vietnam War.”
Local veteran groups gathered for a wreath laying ceremony Wednesday at the Wall of Freedom at Johnny Henderson Park.