Read Across America Week is celebrated from March 2 to 6 every year. It begins on the birthday of the renowned author, Dr. Seuss. The entire month is dedicated to encouraging reading and includes having special guests come to read to school children.

The Dothan Kiddie Center in Enterprise had Enterprise Mayor William Cooper, Enterprise City Councilwoman Sonya Rich, and Enterprise Schools Superintendent Dr. Zel Thomas as special guest readers.

A longtime educator and band director before being elected mayor, Cooper read “My Voice is a Trumpet,” said Kishia Safford, center owner. “He said he will bring back his trumpet to play for them the next time he visits.

“The class learned about Mayor Cooper being the first black mayor of Enterprise as part of our unit for Black History Month,” Safford said. “The children first thought he was the president of Enterprise.”