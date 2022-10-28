McCarty wins Enterprise Country Club Ladies Championship

Maci McCarty won the Ladies Championship on Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Enterprise Country Club. Maci shot 88-86 -174 to win the title in the two-day tournament.

McCarty, 14, is a freshman at Enterprise High School and plays on the women's golf team at EHS. The daughter of Erin and Kenny McCarty also won closest to the pin on No. 18 on Saturday

Jacque Ellers Griffin won first place for net, shooting 87-88-175. and Haley Rottenberry won closest to the pin on #18 on Sunday.

The tournament was organized by the ECC Ladies Golf Association.