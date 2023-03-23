Braving temperature in the low 50s with winds of 9.32 miles per hour, Maj. Gen. Michael McCurry carried the Irish flag high as he led the World’s Smallest St. Patrick’s Day Parade around the Boll Weevil Monument here at high noon Saturday.

McCurry, commanding general of the United States Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker, was named Grand Marshal of the one-man parade which celebrated its 30th anniversary this year. The event is sponsored by the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce and is followed by the Half Pint 0.5K race.

“The Half Pint 0.5K is more like a brisk walk around the block considering it is only 546 yards,” said Enterprise Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Erin Grantham. “It has free donuts at the half-way mark to give you the strength you need to make it to the finish line.”

Hundreds lined the street for the parade which began at noon March 18 at the Coffee County Courthouse on South Edwards Street and follow down East College Street and around the Boll Weevil Monument and back.

McCurry’s “service to our country and as someone who would represent the soldiers and families of our neighbors at Fort Rucker,” is why he was a natural choice for the honor, said Enterprise Director of Tourism and Community Relations Tammy Doerer.

Grantham agreed. “He has strong connections to Enterprise because he met his wife, Sadie, in the City of Progress over 30 years ago,” she said. “We were incredibly excited that Gen. McCurry was this year’s Grand Marshal.

“Enterprise is very passionate about its support for service members and their families, and the vital role that Fort Rucker plays in our community,” Grantham added. “This event, along with many others, is a great way to bring our families together to celebrate diversity, culture, and unity.”