Tennis and cold temps were the order of the day, as 16 players braved the 40-degree temperature to start the tournament Fast 4 Tennis Tournament that raised money for the “Meant to Bee” organization, an organization that focuses on the special needs community and is led by Lisa Lawson.

Format for the doubles tournament was a three-round blind draw, where each participant played with three different people, with all scores being added together to determine rank within the divisions.

A total of 12 matches were played in two divisions – the French Open and Wimbledon Divisions.

The French Open Division was won by Fran Walters, who scored a perfect 24 points for the tournament. The Wimbledon Division was won by Kim Griger, with 23 points.

Full results for the tournament are as follows:

French Open Division – Walters, first place; Greg McGilvray, second place; Carson Emerson and Jimmy Parke, tied for third place; Ken Emerson, fifth place; Martha Castillo, sixth place; Carson Emerson, seventh place; and Kelsey Tew, eighth place.

Wimbledon Division – Griger, first place; Cameron Emerson and Roger Stockton tied for second place; Lori Stockton, fourth place; and Casey Kelley, fifth place; Aaron Brown, sixth place; Erin Johnson, seventh place; and Hosanna Ramsdell, eighth place.