The New Brockton Pageants are Saturday, April 22, with Baby, Toddler, Tiny, Petite, Young, and Teen Miss competition held on Saturday at 2 p.m. and Future, Little, Junior and Miss at 6 p.m. This year’s theme is “Boots and Bling: It’s a Cowgirl Thing.”

All age divisions are open to any girl that would like to enter except for Little Miss, which is first graders only in New Brockton Elementary School or with a New Brockton address, and Miss, which is 11th grade years of age in New Brockton School or up to age 21 with a New Brockton address.

A meeting for all interested in participating is March 19 at the New Brockton High School Auditorium, 210 South Tyler Street in New Brockton. All entry forms and information will be handed out that day and must be completed and turned in on this day with the entry fee at the following times:

2 p.m.-- Baby, Toddler and Tiny Miss. Entry fee is $75. All of these divisions are open. No interview, fee covers pageant, photogenic – two pictures of your choice. Baby Miss is from birth to 15 months; Toddler Miss is 16 months to 23 months and Tiny Miss is two and three year olds.

2 p.m.-- Petite, Young and Teen Miss. Entry fee is $85. All of these divisions are open. Entry fee includes interview, pageant entry and photogenic – two pictures of your choice. Petite Miss is for second and third graders, Young Miss is fourth and fifth graders and Teen Miss is sixth and seventh graders.

3 p.m.--Future and Little Miss. Entry fee is $85. Future Little Miss is open to anyone that would like to participate and Little Miss for New Brockton Elementary School first graders. Entry fee includes interview, pageant entry and photogenic – two pictures of your choice and written for Little Miss only. Future Little Miss is for four and five year olds and six year olds in Kindergarten. Little Miss is for NBES first graders.

3 p.m.--Junior and Miss. Entry fee is $85. Junior Miss is open to eighth and 10th graders. Miss is for New Brockton High School 11th and 12 graders or those up to age 21 who have a New Brockton address. Entry fee includes interview, pageant entry and photogenic – two pictures of your choice—and written for Miss only.

3:30 p.m. is a 2022 Queens meeting.

Contact Angi Oakes and (334) 470-0458 or nbpageantorg2020@gmail.com for more information and forms.