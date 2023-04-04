Huntingdon College sophomore Ariel Lenise Dixon of Saraland was crowned Miss Huntingdon 2023 and was also honored by her co-contestants as Miss Congeniality at the conclusion of the annual Miss Huntingdon Pageant held Saturday, April 1.

Olivia Rae Elmore, a junior from Hueytown, was named First Runner-Up. Kennedy Grace Davis Chambers, a junior from Birmingham, was named Second Runner-Up. The Fan Favorite, voted upon by members of the audience, was Alexakai Janay Cardoza, a freshman from Smiths Station. Miss Philanthropic, the candidate who raised the most money for her philanthropy, was Olivia Melissa Bailey, a junior from Florence, who will donate more than $5,000 to her chosen charity, the Pancreatic Cancer Network.

Miss Congeniality and Miss Huntingdon Ariel Lenise Dixon, daughter of Latonya and Arthur Dixon of Saraland, is a sophomore majoring in criminal justice. She serves as vice president for Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.; a justice on the Judicial Board; a Presidential Fellow; historian for the Black Student Union; a Student Recruiter; an Orientation Leader; and a member of the Honors Program and the Pre-Law and Mental Health Awareness Clubs. Her platform is Women of Excellence.

First Runner-up Olivia Rae Elmore, a junior majoring in business administration, is the daughter of Dana and Keith Elmore of Hueytown. She is a Presidential Fellow and serves as a Student Recruiter, a member of the CCV Student Council, and a member of the Huntingdon Technology Services staff. Her pageant platform was the Mercy House.

Second Runner-up Kennedy Grace Davis Chambers, daughter of Heather Davis of Birmingham, is a junior majoring in business administration with a minor in professional communications. She is a member of Phi Mu women’s fraternity, the indoor and beach volleyball teams, the Business Club, the Pre-Law Club, and the CCV Student Council. She represented the philanthropy Kid’s Turn.

Fan Favorite Alexakai Janay Cardoza, daughter of Joanie and Adam Cardoza of Smiths Station, is a freshman majoring in history with secondary general social studies teacher education. She has participated in the Freshman Leadership Initiative, Alpha Omicron Pi women’s fraternity, Student Recruiters, the Art Club, and the Huntingdon Hawks cheer team, and serves as a work-study student in the Office of Admission. Her platform philanthropy was Thanks USA.

Miss Philanthropic Olivia Melissa Bailey represented the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network for her platform. A cell biology/pre-health major, she is a Presidential Fellow on the sports medicine team; is involved with Huntingdon Campus Ministries; and is a member of Alpha Omicron Pi women’s fraternity, Orientation Leaders, Circle K, the Loyola Society, the Pre-Health Club, and the Allies Club. She is the daughter of Melissa and David Bailey of Florence, Ala.

In all, thirteen Huntingdon women participated in the pageant, including the following contestants:

Lougener Blair Wyrosdick, a sophomore majoring in biochemistry/pre-health, is the daughter of Lougener and Jamie Wyrosdick of Kinston. She serves as correspondence chair for the Freshman Leadership Initiative, director of alumni relations for Alpha Omicron Pi women’s fraternity; and a member of the Madison Society, the Future Physicians Club, Circle K, and the Hawks cheer team. Her philanthropy was Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Grace Amber Wiggins, the daughter of Sherri and Hasty Wiggins of Dothan, is a junior majoring in elementary education. She serves as a senator for the Student Government Association, vice president for Alpha Omicron Pi women’s fraternity, and a member of the cheerleading team and the volleyball team. Her philanthropy was the National Scoliosis Foundation.

The Miss Huntingdon Pageant is an annual event under the auspices of the Office of Student Development. Scholarships are awarded to the winner and first and second runners-up. This year’s staff director was Chris Mayer, Class of 2022, special assistant to the dean of students. Student pageant directors were seniors Mackenzie Cherry, Jordan Hollis (Miss Huntingdon 2021), Savana Carter, and Erin Cembrale (Miss Huntingdon 2022). The winner was crowned by Ms. Cembrale, a senior biology major from Oyster Bay, New York. Emcees for the program were seniors Savana Carter and Hunter Warr. Judges were Cindy Timmerman, John Wesley Gandy III, and Catie Malone.

Huntingdon College is a coeducational residential liberal arts college of the United Methodist Church offering more than 30 undergraduate programs of study, an Honors Program, Presidential Fellows Program, Kingswood Initiative, choral and instrumental music programs, dance and cheer teams, student organizations including Greek life and Campus Ministries, 21 NCAA-Division III athletic teams, and coed ESports, new for fall 2023. The college also offers the Master of Athletic Training.