Missing Man tables set up in Daleville, Enterprise and Ozark

Missing Man Tables have been set up in honor of prisoners of war and those missing in action in three Wiregrass cities by two veterans organizations.

City halls in Daleville, Enterprise and Ozark have the memorial tables in place in time for Veterans Day courtesy of the Southeast AMVETS Post 7 and American Legion Post 82.

“The tables are a way that our local cities and businesses can show our military community members that whether they are a veteran or on active duty, we appreciate their sacrifice”, said AMVETS Post 7 Commander Kevin Turley.

Project organizer is AMVETS 1st Vice Commander Travis Parker who said the idea came to him during a meeting at a Veterans Service Organizations meeting several years ago.

“I was staring at the POW/MIA table we have set up for the meetings and I thought a small version of this would be nice to put in various businesses in the area,” Parker said. “I talked to some people who thought it was a good idea so we started doing it. I drafted my grandkids to help as well as veterans that I know.

“The purpose of the round table, covered with a white tablecloth, set for one person is to symbolize the members of our armed forces who are missing from our ranks. They are referred to as POW’s and MIA’s. We call them comrades.”

The table, set for one, symbolizes the prisoner of war of person missing in action. “The table is round to show that concern for them is never ending,” Parker said.

Each item on the table has symbolic significance, Parker said. The black napkin represents the emptiness left in the hearts of the families and friends of the missing. The Bible represents faith in a higher power and the pledge to our country, founded as one nation under God. The single red rose in the vase signifies the blood shed to ensure freedom. The candle and yellow ribbon are reminders of the light of hope.

Parker said that tables are also set-up in various restaurants a few days before Veterans Day, Armed Forces Day, Memorial Day, POW/MIA Recognition Day, and Independence Day each year and down after the event.

He said any business interested in having a table may contact him at (334) 494-7846 or Travis@TravParker.com.