The Christian Mission Food Pantry was the beneficiary of the month-long food drive conducted by the employees of the Mitchell Automotive Group in Enterprise.

“For the entire month of February, all of the Mitchell Automotive Group locations collected non-perishable food items to donate to pantry,” said Michael Murray, Christian Mission Centers Director of Development. “Our pantry is a vital element to our Food Services Program which, in conjunction with our kitchen, helps to provide to over 40,000 individuals annually.

Also, each Thanksgiving and Christmas, Mitchell group works with the mission to provide boxed meals to families in need around the holidays.

“For more than a decade, this partnership has allowed us to bless many families in the Wiregrass region around the holidays,” said Christian Mission Executive Director Johnny Belcher, who expressed appreciation and gratitude for the Mitchells and their employees. “To help address the reality of hunger in these challenging times, the Christian Mission's Food Services ministry serves thousands of meals a year to anyone in need through our soup kitchen, sit-down meals, homebound meals, food pantry, and disaster relief, as well as food provided to local churches and organizations.

“We are overwhelmed at the generosity shown by Mitchell Automotive Group, and the Wiregrass community," Belcher said. "These vital food items will go towards feeding countless lives in the Wiregrass.

"We could not do what we do to impact lives of those in our community without generous actions and support such as this," Belcher added. "When you contribute to the Christian Mission Centers, you really are helping change countless lives in your local community.”