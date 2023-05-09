The Boll Weevil Community Art Show and Competition raised $1836 for the Main Street Enterprise 2023 Design Committee Project called ‘The Nook.’

The Competition was held Friday in conjunction with the Boll Weevil Block Party in downtown Enterprise. The goal was to raise money for The Nook and to provide a way for local artists to showcase their work.

“We had 23 incredible pieces of art that represented each artists’ interpretation of the historic Boll Weevil Monument,” Main Street Executive Director Mariah Montgomery said. “It was exciting to see how each artist took the prompt and created such unique and one-of-a kind pieces. Our community is blessed to have the support and creativity of these amazing artists who gave their time and talent to support Downtown Enterprise.”

The two winners were:

- Lyla Dahlquist in the Ages 8-15 category

- Jane Wardrobe in the Ages 16+ category

The winning pieces will be on display at Enterprise City Hall in June and July.

“We were just blown away by the community support of the Boll Weevil Community Art Show and Competition. From the artists who entered the competition, to the community response in voting, to the volunteers who helped run the event, the outcome exceeded our expectations,” Montgomery said.

The public was invited to purchase tickets to vote for their favorite submission. Online voting was also utilized. The website is still active for people to learn more about the artists who participated in the Competition, or to donate to The Nook project.

Funds raised will directly benefit The Nook project located at 123 South Main Street. The property was selected to be the site of the new Main Street Business Incubator Container and the Design Committee is pursing beautification of the area. The small Enterprise Public Library parking lot will be transformed into a gathering space for the community.

Members of the Young Main Street committee for weeks have been working to paint murals on the incubator container in the lot. Designs were presented and approved by Enterprise City Council.

Small businesses will be able to apply to occupy the incubator container. A panel will select tenants and recommendations will be given to Enterprise City Council as to which businesses will occupy the space.

To learn more about The Nook project, visit https://www.enterprisedowntown.com/thenook