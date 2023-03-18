A man called a “true legend,” mentor and father figure to many was laid to rest Wednesday following funeral services at the Performing Arts Center in Enterprise.

Longtime educator, administrator, and coach Thad Morgan died Sunday, March 12, at the age of 84, three days short of his 85th birthday. Morgan started his career in Marietta, Georgia, next moving to Villa Rica, Georgia, before returning to his hometown in the early ‘60s teaching at Coffee Springs High School. He became a teacher, coach, and finally an administrator with the Enterprise City School System.

Morgan ultimately served as superintendent of education in Enterprise until his retirement in 2002.

“Enterprise lost a true legend,” said Dr. Jim Reese, retired Enterprise City Schools superintendent. “He was my former boss, colleague, and friend. “Although he was not that much older than I am, he was like a second father to me, as well as to many others.

“Our school system and community will never know the number of people he helped—not even some of the people he helped will know,” Reese said. “There will never be another Thad.”

“Mr. Morgan served as the superintendent of ECS for 22 years and served as a football coach, assistant principal, and principal over a 12-year period of time, prior to serving as superintendent,” said Enterprise City Schools Superintendent Dr. Zel Thomas.

“He even came out of retirement after the tornado to dedicate his time and energy to help us recover from that traumatic event,” Thomas said, referring to the March 1, 2007 tornado that tore through Enterprise leaving devastation about 200 yards wide. In the center of the storm’s path was Enterprise High School, where students sheltered in hallways as the tornado struck. The tornado ripped the roof off parts of the school, destroyed a hallway, the gym, and the stadium. Eight EHS students were killed. “Even as his health prevented him from driving, it was normal to see Mrs. Morgan driving Mr. Morgan to observe ECS buildings.

“Rest assured his love for ECS never wavered,” said Thomas. “He was instrumental in maintaining and developing the reputation we continue to strive to uphold and improve upon every day.”

“Never doubt Thad’s love for the Enterprise City School System and the city of Enterprise,” said the Rev. Perry Vickers, a retired educator and administrator who officiated with the Rev. Dr. Ben Bowden at the funeral service. “Thad’s mentor was ECS Superintendent J.R. Snellgrove, who taught him that principals need to run schools. The superintendent was responsible for hiring the right principal. One thing did was let principals be principals and he backed us and he expected us to back our teachers.

“There was one thing that you had to admire about Thad,” Vickers said. “He tried to treat everyone the same and he expected the teachers and principals to do the same.

“As the principal of EHS, Thad was able to get the school back on sound financial footing and did the same as superintendent for the school system,” Vickers said.

Noting the hundreds of social media posts made following news of Morgan’s death, Vickers said, “What you won’t find on Facebook or anywhere else are stories concerning Thad and Janice’s giving to the less fortunate children and families. Very few knew about it and they wanted it that way. There was an unwritten rule back then that if a club or activity went somewhere that required a fee, that no child was to be denied going due to their inability to pay.

“Behind the gruff mannerism of Thad beat a big heart,” Vickers said. “Thad Morgan and many others have left a legacy to this school system. It was all about children being first.”

Retired Enterprise Police Officer Cindy Dunaway said she was in the 10th grade when her father died. “Coach Morgan came and got me out of class after I went to school,” she said. “He hugged me, told me he loved me and he was there for me.

“I never had the privilege of meeting his paddle but I think both of my brothers did. I loved Coach Morgan, worked with him on situations as a police officer, he was amazing to work with,” she said. “He was always concerned with the safety and well-being of the students.”

“I always thought I kept a low profile in high school since I never got called to Morgan’s office,” said Lee Ann Smith Capps. “I had graduated from EHS 12 years earlier, had just started working (as a journalist) for The Dothan Eagle and was in Mr. Morgan’s office to do an interview.

“I introduced myself and we did the whole interview. At the end, he learned forward, placing his elbows on the desk and said ‘I bet you think I don’t remember who you are,’’ Capps said. “I leaned forward in my chair and said, ‘I hope to God you don’t remember who I am,’ and we both burst out laughing. What a great man. He will be missed.”

“A great teacher, friend and mentor,” said Susan Judah, a retired teacher and Ozark civic leader who graduated from EHS. “This morning I am envisioning two men roaming the halls of Heaven looking for students who need a little ‘loving adjustments’ to attitude or behavior’” she said about Morgan and his school-sidekick, the late Coach Alfred Peavy. “These men, larger than life to many Enterprise Wildcats, were supreme educators while on earth. They taught many life lessons with a technique that is legendary.

“My heart is broken knowing that I will not see Coach Morgan again in this life,” Judah said. “He was the father figure that I desperately needed, a mentor, a friend and someone I never wanted to disappoint.”

Cousin Hilda Morgan Skinner, a retired educator, said that as she surveyed the hundreds attending the funeral Wednesday, she was struck by the number of great educators, administrators, and coaches. “Thad once told me that he didn’t create a great school system,” she said. “He said he just had enough sense to hire the very best.

“Gruff and tough with a heart of gold,” Skinner said. “There will never be another.”

That is true, said longtime family friend Kevin Maddox who not only shared personal memories of the man he knew since he was a child with those attending the funeral but who read a poem, anonymously written but inspired by God,” entitled “Only God could make a Thad Morgan and only Thad could make God cuss.”

Maddox said that Morgan was known for quietly, behind the scenes, helping those in need. “But he never, ever wanted accolades,” Maddox said, adding that Morgan declined previous efforts to name the EHS football stadium after him. Maddox said he felt certain that Morgan would not have wanted a funeral held at the Performing Arts Center.

“But for once, we got the last word,” said Maddox.