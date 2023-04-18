The City of Enterprise joins communities across the nation for National Community Development Week by recognizing how federal funds are being utilized to invest in the community and meet critical needs.

“Enterprise is called the City of Progress and that is seen every day in our city, especially during National Community Development Week,” Mayor William E. Cooper said. “This allows us the opportunity to showcase how the Community Development Block Grants we received have supported our efforts to build stronger communities in Enterprise.”

As of this week, 33 properties have been demolished in the City of Enterprise utilizing the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). The versatile funding source helps revitalize neighborhoods by providing local governments with the resources required to primarily meet the needs of low-income and moderate-income individuals.

“Dilapidated structures are a safety risk, and this program allows for us to make our communities a safer place,” Assistant Director of Engineering Services Thomas Hardy said. “The CDBG project allows for the revitalization of blighted areas in the city and this program clears the path for new development on otherwise underutilized property.”

Seven additional properties have structures that are set to be demolished within Phase 5 of the Enterprise project. Phase 6, which is currently out for bid, includes nine properties. To date, $191,560 in grant money has been spent directly on demolition.

National Community Development Week aims to bring awareness to the work underway and to educate the public on future opportunities.