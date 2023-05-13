Since a Presidential Proclamation made it official in 1984, the first week in May has been designated as a time to honor the work and the sacrifices of America’s correctional officers and employees.

This week, known as National Correction Officers Week, was first created by President Ronald Reagan who said “The professionalism, dedication and courage exhibited by these officers throughout the performance of these demanding and often conflicting roles deserves our utmost respect. The important work of correctional officers often does not receive the recognition from the public it deserves. It is appropriate that we honor the many contributions and accomplishments of these men and women who are a vital component of the field of corrections.”