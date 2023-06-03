Nationally known Storyteller Bil Lepp will be headlining the Kids Imagination Story Fest hosted by the Dolly Parton Imagination Library of Coffee County in Enterprise June 10.

People may be familiar with Bil who is host of the History Channel’s Man vs History, seen periodically on NPR’s Mountain Stage, and is a regular at the National Storytelling Festival in Jonesboro, Tennessee.

Lepp’s humorous, family friendly tall-tales and stories have earned the appreciation of listeners of all ages and from all walks of life. Though a five-time champion of the WV Liars’s Contest, Lepp’s stories often contain morsels of truth which present universal themes in clever and witty ways. Audiences all across the country, from grade schools to the National Storytelling Festival and Comedy Central’s Hudson stage, have been delighted by Lepp’s hilarious tales and delightful insights into everyday life. Kids also love his book The King of Little Things and will have copies available and glad to autograph one for you.

The Kids Imagination Story Fest will be a day filled with fun for children of all ages, especially preschool and elementary age children. Bil’s Storytelling will be at 10:15 a.m. and at 3:15 p.m. and he will be helping kids learn how to tell their own story at noon.

There will be animal shows, ventriloquist, magic show, train rides, hands-on art, food trucks and a lot more to enjoy—and it is all free to attend. Come on kids, get your big friends together and join us.

Visit www.readcoffeecounty.org to learn more about the festival, schedule of events or to volunteer to help.