The following new books are available for checkout at the Enterprise Public Library:

Diana Biller, Hotel of Secrets, fiction;

Ron DeSantis, The Courage to Be Free, nonfiction;

Lucy Score, Things We Hide From the Light, fiction; and,

Don Winslow, City of Dreams, fiction.

The Enterprise Public Library is located in downtown Enterprise, one block from the Boll Weevil Monument. The staff aims to provide ideas, information, and resources to every resident of Enterprise and Coffee County. They proudly serve more than 86,000 visitors each year and patrons have access to a collection of more than 90,000 books and materials, 20 public computers, eight laptops and a wide range of digital resources, including downloadable eBooks, audio books, music and videos.

Also available are databases, covering areas such as health, biography, psychology, science and technology, and travel and careers, and we provide literary, cultural and educational programs for children, teens, and adults each month.

The library is open Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays the library is open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday the library is open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. and is closed Sundays.

Library cards are available free of charge to any resident of Coffee County, and to active duty Fort Novosel soldiers and their families.