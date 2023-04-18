The following new books are available for checkout at the Enterprise Public Library:

Joan Biskupic, Nine Black Robes, nonfiction;

Eleanor Catton, Birnam Wood, fiction;

Jenny Colgan, Lessons at the School by the Sea, fiction;

Julie Carrick Dalton, The Last Beekeeper, fiction;

Terr-Lynne DeFino, Varina Palladino’s Jersey Italian Love Story, fiction;

Jude Deveraux, My Heart Will Find You, fiction;

Christina Dodd, Forget What You Know, fiction;

Robert Dugoni, Her Deadly Game, fiction;

Timothy Egan, A Fever in the Heartland, nonfiction;

Karen Fine, The Other Family Doctor, nonfiction;

Alex Finlay, What Have We Done, fiction;

Charles Fraizer, The Longest Race, nonfiction,

Kara Goucher, The Longest Race, nonfiction;

Sally Hepworth, The Soulmate, fiction;

Paris Hilton, Paris: The Memoir, biography;

Colleen Hoover, Never Never, fiction;

*Jenny Jackson, Pineapple Street, fiction;

J. A. Jance, Collateral Damage, fiction;

Dean King, Guardians of the Valley, nonfiction;

Larry Loftis, The Watchmaker’s Daughter, biography;

Rebecca Makkai, I Have Some Questions For You, fiction;

Jessa Maxwell, The Golden Spoon, fiction;

Fern Michaels, On the Line, fiction;

Kate Morton, Homecoming, fiction;

Brenda Novak, The Seaside Library; fiction;

James Patterson, Count Down, large print;

Anne Perry, The Fourth Enemy, fiction;

John Sandford, Dark Angel, CD;

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, Wake Up With Purpose!, biography;

Sally Bedell Smith, George VI and Elizabeth, nonfiction;

Danielle Steel, Worthy Opponents, large print;

Jeannette Walls, Hang the Moon, fiction; and,

Katie Winters, A Nantucket Promise, fiction.

The Enterprise Public Library is located in downtown Enterprise, one block from the Boll Weevil Monument. A staff of eight aims to provide ideas, information, and resources to every resident of Enterprise and Coffee County. They proudly serve more than 86,000 thousand visitors each year and patrons have access to a collection of more than 90,000 books and materials, 20 public computers, eight laptops and a wide range of digital resources, including downloadable eBooks, audio books, music and videos. Also available are databases, covering areas such as health, biography, psychology, science and technology, and travel and careers, and we provide literary, cultural and educational programs for children, teens, and adults each month.

The library is open Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays the library is open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday the library is open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. and is closed Sundays.

Library cards are available free of charge to any resident of Coffee County, and to active duty Fort Novosel soldiers and their families.