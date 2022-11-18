New books at the Enterprise Public Library

Claire Alexander, Meredith, Alone, fiction;

Russell Bank, The Magic Kingdom, fiction;

Michael Connelly, Desert Star, fiction;

Heather Graham, Blood Moon, fiction;

John Grisham, The Boys from Biloxi, compact disc;

Anthony Horowitz, The Twist of a Knife, fiction;

Claire Keegan, Foster, fiction;

Phillip Margolin, Murder At Black Oaks, fiction;

Gabor Mate, The Myth of Normal, nonfiction;

Kevin McCarthy, The Wintering Place, fiction;

Jon Meacham, And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle, biography;

Lauren Nossett, The Resemblance, fiction;

Onyi Nwabinli, Someday, Maybe, fiction;

B. A. Paris, The Prisoner, fiction;

Anne Perry, A Christmas Deliverance, fiction;

Tracie Peterson, Ever Constant, fiction;

Matthew Quick, We Are the Light, fiction;

Brandon Sanderson, The Lost Metal, fiction;

Catherine Steadman, The Family Game, fiction;

Lynn Steger Strong, Flight, fiction;

Sue Lynn Tan, Heart of the Sun, fiction; and,

Stuart Woods, Distant Thunder, compact disc.

EPL card holders may check out books, audiobooks, DVDs, CDs, children’s materials and use library computers. Library cards are available free of charge to any resident of Coffee County, and to active-duty Fort Rucker soldiers and their families.

For more information, visit the library at 101 E. Grubbs Street in Enterprise or call (334) 347-2636. The EPL is open Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.; and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The library is closed Sundays.