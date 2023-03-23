The following new books are available for checkout at the Enterprise Public Library:

Leigh Bardugo, Hell Bent, fiction;

Steve Berry, The Last Kingdom, CD;

Connie Briscoe, You Never Know, fiction;

W. Bruce Cameron, Love, Clancy, CD;

Samantha Chase, Tempt Me, CD;

Johnny Compton, The Spite House, fiction;

Messie Condo, Nobody Wants Your Sh*t, CD;

Sanjay Gupta, MD, 12 Weeks to a Sharper You, CD;

Vibhuti Jain, Our Best Intentions, fiction;

Jonathan Kellerman, Unnatural History, large print;

Dasha Kiper, Travelers to Unimaginable Lands, nonfiction;

Dean Koontz, The House at the End of the World, CD;

William Landay, All That Is Mine I Carry With Me, fiction;

Donna Leon, So Shall You Reap, fiction;

Dan Levitt, What's Gotten Into You, CD;

Susan Mallery, The Sister Effect, large print;

Freida McFadden, The Housemaid's Secret, fiction;

Ann Napolitano, Hello Beautiful, fiction,

Sarah Penner, The London Séance Society, fiction;

Shelley Read, Go As a River, fiction;

David Rosenfelt, Good Dog, Bad Cop, fiction;

Jennifer Rosner, Once We Were Home, fiction;

Henning Saupe, MD, Holistic Cancer Medicine, CD;

Jesse Q. Sutanto, Vera Wong's Unsolicited Advice for Murderers, fiction;

Peter Swanson, The Kind Worth Saving, fiction;

P. J. Tracy, The Devil You Know, fiction;

Margaret Wilkerson Sexton, On the Roof Top, large print.

EPL card holders may check out books, audiobooks, DVDs, CDs, children’s materials and use library computers. Library cards are available free of charge to any resident of Coffee County, and to active duty Fort Rucker soldiers and their families.

For more information, visit the library at 101 E. Grubbs Street in Enterprise or call (334) 347-2636. The EPL is open Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.; and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The library is closed Sundays.