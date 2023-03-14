The following new books are available for check-out at the Enterprise Public Library:

Margaret Atwood, Old Babes in the Wood, fiction;

Julia Bartz, The Writing Retreat, fiction;

Gabrielle Bernstein, Happy Days, nonfiction;

Laura Childs, Lemon Curd Killer, fiction;

Stephanie Clifford, The Farewell Tour, fiction;

Sarah Ferguson, A Most Intriguing Lady, fiction;

Prince Harry, Spare, CD;

Emilia Hart, Weyward, fiction;

Balli Kaur Jaswal, Now You See Us, fiction;

Sadeqa Johnson, The House of Eve, fiction;

Julia Kelly, The Lost English Girl, fiction;

Tracy Kidder, Rough Sleepers, nonfiction;

Felicia Kornbluh, A Woman's Life is a Human Life, nonfiction;

Susan Mallery, The Sister Effect, fiction;

Oksana Masters, The Hard Parts, biography;

Lisa McNair, Dear Denise: Letters to the Sister I Never Knew, biography;

Melinda Moustakis, Homestead, fiction;

James Patterson, 3 Days to Live, fiction;

Danielle Steel, Without a Trace, CD;

Danielle Steel, Worthy Opponents, fiction;

Benjamin Stevenson, Everyone In My Family Killed Someone, large print;

Nedra Glover Tawwab, Drama Free: A Guide to Managing Unhealthy Family Relationships, nonfiction; and,

Kate White, The Second Husband, fiction.

EPL card holders may check out books, audiobooks, DVDs, CDs, children’s materials and use library computers. Library cards are available free of charge to any resident of Coffee County, and to active duty Fort Rucker soldiers and their families.

For more information, visit the library at 101 E. Grubbs Street in Enterprise or call (334) 347-2636. The EPL is open Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.; and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The library is closed Sundays.