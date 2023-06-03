The following are new books for checkout at the Enterprise Public Library:

Jayne Allen, Black Girls Must Have It All, fiction;

Peter Attia, MD, Outlive: The Science & Art of Longevity, nonfiction;

Jo Baker, The Midnight News, fiction;

David Baldacci, Simply Lies, large print;

Dave Barry, Swamp Story, fiction;

Erica Bauermeister, No Two Persons, fiction;

Jeff Benedict, Lebron, CD;

Anne Berest, The Postcard, fiction;

Costanza Casati, Clytemnestra, fiction;

Marisa Crane, I Keep My Exoskeletons To Myself, fiction;

Nicole Cuffy, Dances, fiction;

Jude Deveraux, My Heart Will Find You, large print;

Charlie Donlea, Those Empty Eyes, fiction;

Lana Ferguson, The Nanny, fiction;

Hester Fox, The Last Heir to Blackwood Library, fiction;

Emily Franklin, The Lioness of Boston, fiction;

Tieghan Gerard, Half Baked Harvest Every Day, nonfiction;

David Grann, The Wager, nonfiction;

Elle Gray, Behind Closed Doors, fiction;

Carolyn Haines, Tell-Tale Bones, fiction;

Tom Hanks, The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece, fiction;

Emily Henry, Happy Place; large print;

Mark Hyman, MD, Young Forever, nonfiction;

Arnaldur Indridason, The Girl by the Bridge, fiction;

Mary Beth Keane, The Half Moon, fiction;

R. F. Kuang, Yellowface, fiction;

Larry Loftis, The Watchmaker’s Daughter, CD;

Joyce Maynard, The Bird Hotel, fiction;

Kate Morton, Homecoming, large print;

Otis Moss III, Dancing in the Darkness, nonfiction;

Megan Nix, Remedies for Sorrow, nonfiction;

Jenny Odell, Saving Time, nonfiction;

Susan Patterson, Things I Wish I Told My Mother, fiction, large print;

Anne Perry, The Fourth Enemy, large print;

Anna Potter, Flower Philosophy, nonfiction;

Rick Rubin, The Creative Act: A Way of Being, nonfiction;

John Sandford, Dark Angel, fiction;

Joanna Schwartz, Shielded: How the Police Became Untouchable, nonfiction;

Jeff Shaara, The Old Lion, fiction;

Curtis Sittenfeld, Romantic Comedy, CD;

Martin Cruz Smith, Independence Square, CD;

Laura Spence-Ash, Beyond That, the Sea, fiction;

Lizzie Stark, Egg: A Dozen Ovatures, nonfiction;

Nancy Thayer, All the Days of Summer, fiction;

Genevieve Wheeler, Adelaide, fiction; and,

Kidada E. Williams, I Saw Death Coming, nonfiction.

The Enterprise Public Library is located in downtown Enterprise, one block from the Boll Weevil Monument. The staff aims to provide ideas, information, and resources to every resident of Enterprise and Coffee County. They proudly serve more than 86,000 thousand visitors each year and patrons have access to a collection of more than 90,000 books and materials, 20 public computers, eight laptops and a wide range of digital resources, including downloadable eBooks, audio books, music and videos. Also available are databases, covering areas such as health, biography, psychology, science and technology, and travel and careers, and we provide literary, cultural and educational programs for children, teens, and adults each month.

The library is open Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays the library is open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.; Saturday the library is open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.; and on Sundays the library is closed.

Library cards are available free of charge to any resident of Coffee County, and to active duty Fort Novosel soldiers and their families.