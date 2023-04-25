The following new books are available for checkout at the Enterprise Public Library:

David Baldacci, Simple Lies, fiction;

Mary Higgins Clark, Where Are the Children Now?, large print;

Harlan Coben, I Will Find You, fiction;

Sandra Dallas, Where Coyotes Howl, fiction;

Heather Graham, Shadow of Death, fiction;

Joshua Hood, The Treadstone Rendition, fiction, large print;

Katherine May, Enchantment, nonfiction;

Nick Medina, Sisters of the Lost Nation, fiction,

Megan Miranda, The Only Survivors, fiction;

Beth Moore, All My Knotted-Up Life, biography;

Monica Potts, The Forgotten Girls, fiction;

J.D. Robb, Encore in Death, CD;

Alison Roman, Sweet Enough, nonfiction;

John Sandford, Dark Angel, large print; and,

Ari Shapiro, The Best Strangers in the World, biography.

The Enterprise Public Library is located in downtown Enterprise, one block from the Boll Weevil Monument. A staff of eight aims to provide ideas, information, and resources to every resident of Enterprise and Coffee County. They proudly serve more than 86,000 thousand visitors each year and patrons have access to a collection of more than 90,000 books and materials, 20 public computers, eight laptops and a wide range of digital resources, including downloadable eBooks, audio books, music and videos. Also available are databases, covering areas such as health, biography, psychology, science and technology, and travel and careers, and we provide literary, cultural and educational programs for children, teens, and adults each month.

The library is open Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays the library is open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday the library is open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. and is closed Sundays.

Library cards are available free of charge to any resident of Coffee County, and to active duty Fort Novosel soldiers and their families.