MONTGOMERY — Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday that more than $5.1 million in state funding is being awarded to cities and counties for various road and bridge projects.

Projects in Level Plains in Dale County and New Brockton in Coffee County are among 21 projects throughout the state included in the announcement.

The Level Plains $600,000 project includes resurfacing nine roads within the city limits of Level Plains. The $380,357 project in New Brockton includes resurfacing of County Road 512 — South John Street — from County Road 515 to State Road 51.

The funding is made available through the Annual Grant Program, a program created under the Rebuild Alabama Act. The Rebuild Alabama Act, overwhelmingly passed by the Legislature and signed by Ivey in 2019, requires the Alabama Department of Transportation to establish an annual program setting aside $10 million off the top of the state’s share of new gas tax revenue for local projects.

“Just recently, we marked the fourth anniversary of Rebuild Alabama, and it has continued to show it produces nothing less than real, tangible results. With this grant, 21 new projects will be underway and under development, ready to benefits folks in all corners of the state,” said Ivey. “I’m proud of Rebuild Alabama’s success, and I look forward to seeing it improve such critical infrastructure. Alabama’s roads and bridges are making substantial progress, and we look forward to this continuing.”

Of the awarded projects, cities and counties also contributed a total of over $2.9 million in local matching funds. Matching funds are not required to be eligible. It is anticipated that a number of projects will be under contract by the end of this year. All projects are required to move forward within one year of the awarding of funds.

With this round of funding, more than $145 million in state transportation has been awarded through the local grant programs created by the Rebuild Alabama Act. Projects have been awarded in all 67 counties.

For more information about the Annual Grant Program, visit the program’s dedicated webpage at https://www.dot.state.al.us/programs/RAAGrantProgram.html.