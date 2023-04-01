Every record producer has a story to tell about the one big artist that got away. For Paul Hornsby, Jimmy Buffett is that one. At a recent Enterprise Lions Club meeting, Paul related that story as well as the journey that took him from New Brockton to Los Angeles, and finally to a recording studio in Macon, Georgia, where he is widely known as a studio musician and record producer.

Gil Anthony, a DJ, music aficionado, and purveyor of musical knowledge, introduced his friend Paul Hornsby to the audience and acknowledged that he had nothing to do with the question about “the one that got away.” Hornsby reported that he grew up “around New Brockton” and that he attended the University of Alabama initially with a plan to become an archaeologist. It wasn’t long before he realized that all he wanted to do was play guitar and be part of a band.

While at the university, he played in the band “Five Men-its” and said that’s about how long the band lasted – five minutes. By 1967, he found himself playing with Gregg and Duane Allman in the band “Hourglass” in Los Angeles. The band enjoyed a two-year gig at the Whiskey A-Go-Go, the most popular and well-known club at the time. Big-name stars such as Janis Joplin, Buffalo Springfield, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and others played the club as well.

Hornsby noted that the recording company did not quite know how to classify the music Hourglass played – music that came to be known as “Southern Rock.”

In 1968, the band broke up and most of the members drifted back to the South. Hornsby filled the role of studio musician at FAME recording studio in Muscle Shoals. He was playing piano and guitar for the studio when he was approached by Phil Walden, who had plans to open a recording studio of his own in Macon, Georgia.

Hornsby admitted that he had never heard of Macon and was informed that the area was home to recording stars such as “The King of Soul” Otis Redding and Little Richard. Guitarist Duane Allman and Hornsby agreed to make the move to Macon to become part of the studio band there.

Duane Allman eventually convinced his brother Gregg and other former band members to regroup, and they formed the Allman Brothers Band. Their arrival in Macon, and their subsequent success in the recording studio, brought new life to the music scene in Macon. Eventually, Hornsby shifted gears from musician to producer when he was asked to oversee an album for the Marshall Tucker Band.

The Marshall Tucker Band had been opening for the Allman Brothers Band, but their new album under the direction of Hornsby was a hit, and soon other bands were opening for them. Their music was a blend of country, blues, and jazz and helped to establish “Southern Rock” as a legitimate genre of music.

Hornsby also spoke about his work with Charlie Daniels, who in 1972 had formed the Charlie Daniels Band. Daniels played guitar on most of his recordings, and Hornsby noted that he never knew Daniels played fiddle until one evening when Daniels came back on stage for an encore performance and played “Orange Blossom Special” on his fiddle. Hornsby said the performance nearly took the roof off the building. So, when he was asked to produce a record with Daniels, Hornsby told Daniels he simply had to include some fiddle music on the album. The band had in its repertoire of songs a little “ditty” called “Fiddle Boogie.” Daniels was asked to put some lyrics to the tune, and the hit song that almost wasn’t, was born – “The South’s Gonna Do It Again.” The song was so popular that it was used with Jimmy Carter’s presidential campaign, and the band played at Carter’s inauguration. Hornsby agreed that the album it was released on, “Fire on the Mountain,” was his favorite album.

In 1980, Capricorn Studios went bankrupt, but Hornsby wanted to continue producing music. In 1982 he founded Muscadine Recording Studios in Macon, and it is still in operation today.

Hornsby admitted that all he ever wanted to do was be a good musician and play rock and roll music; in his youth, he dreamed of one day playing with the Beatles. Instead, his musical career took him down a different path, but one no less successful than if he had played for the likes of the Beatles.

In 2010, he was inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. Most recently, Mercer University asked author Michael Buffalo Smith to write a memoir about Hornsby’s life and career. That book, titled “Fix It In the Mix,” chronicles Hornsby’s life and career as a musician and producer. He said his friend Gil Anthony finally convinced him to release a CD of his own, which he titled “Red Hot.”

As for “the one that got away,” Jimmy Buffett, Hornsby told the tale of how he was asked to go listen to a young musician who was playing at Mercer University. At the time, folk singers were all the musical rage, and Hornsby perceived that Buffett was “just another folk singer.” He admitted that if Buffett had sung “Margaritaville,” he might have signed him for a recording contract on the spot. And now you know the rest of the story.

The Lions Club meets weekly on Wednesdays at the Enterprise Farmers’ Market. Lunch is usually served around 11:30, and a brief business meeting and guest speaker follow. Guests are welcome.