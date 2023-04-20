The New Brockton Pageant Organization will hold the annual New Brockton pageants on Saturday at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the New Brockton High School Auditorium.

This year's theme is “Boots and Bling: It's a Cowgirl Thing.”

Tickets are $10 for each pageant.

“Please join us for a day filled with beauties and lots of bling,” said Angi Oakes, pageant director.

Contestants in the Miss New Brockton Pageant are Nashanna Harris, Maelys Boucher, and Kallie Qualls.

Junior Miss New Brockton contestants are Ashleigh Adkinson, Reese Danford, and Autumn Patrick.

Petite Miss New Brockton contestants are Jaliyah Leverette, Kyleigh Greenwell, Emery Kate Poss, Olivia Hughes, Makenna Meeks, Payzlee Hughes, and Makynley Griffin.

Tiny Miss New Brockton contestants are Layla Borders, Emi Grace Hooks, Rosemary Bradley, Harper Blair Cawley, Madelyn DeOliveria, Bayla Reeves, Briar Rose Thomas, and Everly Ann Burdick.

Little Miss New Brockton contestants are Brinlee Cooper, Ada Donaldson, Lainey Bess Owsley, and Hattie Mae Pratt.

Future Little Miss New Brockton contestants are Adley Thomas, Emberly Dueitt, Adalynn Bryant, Caroline Cobble, and Lillee Kate Smith.

Teen Miss New Brockton contestants are Blakely Perdue, Emma Hughes, and Olivia Eddins.

Young Miss New Brockton contestants are Ka'Leah Streeter, Josie Martin, Addie Beasock, and A'Liyah Tinker.

Toddler Miss New Brockton contestants are Hattie Ruth Bradley and Alivia Langford.