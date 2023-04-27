The 2023 New Brockton Queens were crowned in pageants sponsored by the New Brockton Pageant Organization at the New Brockton High School Gym Saturday
This year’s theme is “Boots and Bling: It’s a Cowgirl Thing” under the direction of Pageant Director Angie Oakes.
Crowned queen are Nashanna Harris, Miss New Brockton; Lainey Owsley, Little Miss New Brockton; Blakely Perdue, Teen Miss New Brockton, Ka’Leah Streetr, Young Miss New Brockton; Autumn Patrick, Junior Miss New Brockton; Hattie Ruth Bradley, Toddler Miss New Brockton; Madelyn DeOliveria, Tiny Miss New Brockton; Lillee Kate Smith, Future Little Miss; and Emry Kate Poss, Petite Miss.