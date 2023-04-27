In front, from left, are Little Miss New Brockton Lainey Owsley, Toddler Miss New Brockton Hattie Ruth Bradley, Tiny Miss New Brockton Madelyn DeOliveria, Future Little Miss New Brockton Lillee Kate Smith; and Petite Miss New Brockton Emery Kate Poss. In back, from left, are Young Miss New Brockton Ka'Leah Streeter, Teen Miss New Brockton Blakely Perdue; Miss New Brockton Nashanna Harris; and Junior Miss New Brockton Autumn Patrick.