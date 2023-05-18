The newly crowned New Brockton Queens were introduced and recognized at the New Brockton Town Council meeting Tuesday. The queens received town pins from New Brockton Mayor Ralph Medley and Councilmen Ronald Terry and Justin Flowers after being introduced by Miss New Brockton Nashanna Harris. Harris said the funds raised from the pageant will be donated to benefit the New Brockton Elementary School Choir Program and to the New Brockton High School to benefit the band program.