Member of the new Brockton Senior Beta Club were recognized at the New Brockton Town Council meeting Tuesday for the awards received at the recent State Beta Club Convention.

NBHS Senior Beta Club Sponsor Linda Boykin introduced representatives from the 123-member NBHS Senior Beta Club and told those attending the council meeting that their representation of the town at the state convention in Montgomery was “outstanding.”

NBHS Senior Beta members Nashanna Harris, Preston Bourne and Destiny Swope earned second place honors in the communication and marketing category.

Nashanna Harris earned third place in the color/black and white photography category. Hannah Wilson placed third in the onsite drawing/painting category.

All these students qualified for the National Senior Beta Convention in Louisville, Ky., Boykin explained.

“These accomplishments exemplified tenacity, endurance, dedication, hard work” Boykin said, “Please know that the Senior Beta at New Brockton High School is in the move.”