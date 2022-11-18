New city rec center moves forward with awarding of construction bids

A new recreation center and swimming pool for Enterprise moved forward with the awarding of the construction contract to Whaley Construction at the city council meeting Tuesday.

Whaley Construction was the low bidder with a bid of $23.16 million. Other bidders were Bear Brothers with a bid of $27.7 million, Wyatt Sasser with a bid of $27.01 million, and Rabren General Construction with a bid of $25.99 million.

“We’ve been working on this for five years,” said Enterprise City Council President Turner Townsend, commending the team effort of city staff and council. “We could not have done it without everybody here working on it together.”

The 64-year-old M.N. Jug Brown Recreation Center has been locked and empty since Community Services and Recreation Director Billy Powell locked the door as directed by Mayor William E. Cooper in a symbolic gesture during a formal decommissioning ceremony at the center on East Lee Street held June 22.

The comprehensive plans include the demolition of the Jug Brown building, with construction of a new building that will house the rec center headquarters and provide space for other activities still in the development stage, along with plans for an outdoor swimming pool at the site.

All recreational programs are being operated from the Enterprise Civic Center until the new center is constructed.

“It’s nice to see we’re finally pulling the trigger on construction,” Townsend said. “I can’t wait to break ground, and finally cut the ribbon.”