Enterprise City Council Tuesday unanimously approved the purchase of new playground equipment and a pavilion for the Ouida Street Park.

“It is important that we make sure that our parks have safe, updated equipment for our citizens to enjoy,” Enterprise City Councilmember Sonya Rich said. “The addition of new playground equipment will give the park the facelift it needs."

The approved purchase includes a custom play structure, swings and additional safety equipment, as well as a 20-foot by 30-foot metal pavilion. The total cost for this equipment is approximately $45,000.

Rich, whose district includes the Ouida Street Park, has fond memories of it from her childhood. "The Ouida Street Park has been around for as long as I can remember. I played with friends there as a kid, and it's my desire for the park to continue to serve as a place where families can gather and kids can have fun for years to come,” Rich said.

Installation of the new playground equipment and pavilion is expected start this summer.