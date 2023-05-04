More than one dozen firefighters responded to a Tuesday morning house fire on East Drive in Enterprise. When firefighters arrived, they found the single-story home fully engulfed in flames.

The plume of smoke could be seen for miles. Crews were quickly able to put out the fire. No injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation, which is standard procedure, said Enterprise Fire Chief Christopher Davis.

The Enterprise Fire Department reminds the public that smoke alarms are available to city residents free of charge. The goal is for every home within city limits to have a working smoke alarm. Stop by Central Fire Station or call (334) 348-2641 for more information.